Skating Icons, Celebs Congratulate Nathan Chen on Historic 6-Quad Skate: 'This Is Who We Waited For'

After back-to-back disappointments during his first two Olympic skates, Nathan Chen delivered a jaw-dropping six quads during his final Olympic outing Saturday morning (Friday evening stateside) — in a performance that had the skating world dizzy with excitement as the kudos poured in on Twitter.
“What?!?!?! Completely inhuman display of ridiculousness!!! 6 quads…beautiful skating. Guys beyond. Congratulations @nathanwchen” gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi tweeted alongside her handwritten scorecard of his performance.
Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan put it even more succinctly: “HOLY QUADS.”
“Wow,” tweeted decorated ice dancer Meryl Davis. “You are brilliant. So much respect.”
While Dick Button, a two-time Olympic champ, proved he’s still pop culture savvy at 88 in the way he congratulated the skater.
“Chen — Complete package good for you. This is who we waited for. Like Beyonce you’re back on the stage.”
Here are some other reactions:
Chen’s accomplishment also caught the attention of Hamilton himself, with Lin-Manuel Miranda congratulating him via Twitter.
Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, nearly lost her voice cheering him on alongside colleague and pal Al Roker.
“Nathan Chen just showed the world what he’s made of #sixquads,” she wrote. “an honor to be here and scream my lungs out for him #USA.”