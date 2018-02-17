Skating Icons, Celebs Congratulate Nathan Chen on Historic 6-Quad Skate: 'This Is Who We Waited For'

After back-to-back disappointments during his first two Olympic skates, Nathan Chen delivered a jaw-dropping six quads during his final Olympic outing Saturday morning (Friday evening stateside) — in a performance that had the skating world dizzy with excitement as the kudos poured in on Twitter.

“What?!?!?! Completely inhuman display of ridiculousness!!! 6 quads…beautiful skating. Guys beyond. Congratulations @nathanwchen” gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi tweeted alongside her handwritten scorecard of his performance.

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan put it even more succinctly: “HOLY QUADS.”

“Wow,” tweeted decorated ice dancer Meryl Davis. “You are brilliant. So much respect.”

While Dick Button, a two-time Olympic champ, proved he’s still pop culture savvy at 88 in the way he congratulated the skater.

“Chen — Complete package good for you. This is who we waited for. Like Beyonce you’re back on the stage.”

Here are some other reactions:

That’s how you do it!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @nathanwchen — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 17, 2018

AMAZING FIGHT, NATHAN!!!!! — Maia Shibutani (@MaiaShibutani) February 17, 2018

REDEMPTION! @nathanwchen Throws down a PHENOMENAL Free Skate. So happy for him!

He did it! #courage #awesome — Scott Hamilton (@ScottHamilton84) February 17, 2018

Chen’s accomplishment also caught the attention of Hamilton himself, with Lin-Manuel Miranda congratulating him via Twitter.

AND I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR

*perfect quad*

LOVE

AND I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR

*perfect quad*

LOOOVE

YES I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE

*sets up for quad, but then I just wag my finger at the judges and smile*

BUT I WON'T DO THAT

[flawless score, a hailstorm of stuffed bears] — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 17, 2018

Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, nearly lost her voice cheering him on alongside colleague and pal Al Roker.

Nathan Chen @nathanwchen just showed the world what he’s made of #sixquads – an honor to be here and scream my lungs out for him #USA pic.twitter.com/hCthZ9ovRL — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 17, 2018

