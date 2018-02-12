Figure skater Mirai Nagasu has done it again, landing the rare and incredibly difficult triple axel — this time while competing in the Winter Olympics. The feat makes her the first U.S. female figure skater to land the jump during an Olympic competition.

Completing the triple axel at the start of her free skate in the figure skating team event on Monday morning (Sunday evening stateside) already set her apart from her competitors, all before she had even left the rink: None of the other women even planned to attempt the triple axel, which requires a forward takeoff and three-and-a-half rotations in the air.

Mirai Nagasu Jamie Squire/Getty

Such a feat puts Nagasu, 24, in select company around the world.

What’s more, only two other U.S. female figure skaters have pulled off a triple axel in competition: First was Tonya Harding, during the national championship in 1991, followed by Kimmie Meissner in 2005.

Mirai Nagasu ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty

Of those, only Harding had also done a triple axel in international competition. Then Nagasu joined her in 2017, at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic.

Mirai Nagasu Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

“To nail that triple axel, I tripped a couple of times going into it, but told myself ‘No, I’m going to go for it and I’m not pulling back,’ ” she told NBC’s Andrea Joyce shortly after competing. “That was really special for me.”

“It’s a lot of pressure and stress to come out here — and it was my goal and my dream to be here and to be selected to the Olympic team,” she also told PEOPLE in Korea after the historic jump. “So I knew going into it the amount of responsibility that I was given, and so as athletes we want to represent our country to the best of our ability and you know — Midori Ito, Mao Asada and now Mirai Nagasu, all of Japanese heritage.

“But I’m very fortunate that I’m American and so I’ll be the first U.S. lady to have landed the triple axel. And so today is a day of accomplishment for me,” she continued. “However, my Olympic experience is not over and I’m excited to go home and recover for a little bit and still soak in every second of this.”

She also told PEOPLE last fall that she has a strategic reason for wanting to nail the jump.

“It’s all about the points in figure skating, and how you can outrank your opponents. And the triple is almost twice the points as a double,” she said at the time.

“It’s kind of like a board game, and that’s my king,” she said. “So I want to use it as many times as I can.”

Mirai Nagasu gets a kiss from teammate Adam Rippon Richard Heathcote/Getty

Her teammates went wild after she landed the jump, with fellow skater Adam Rippon — who nailed his free skate less than an hour before Nagasu — tearing up after she landed the move, and later planting a kiss on her cheek in celebration.

Nagasu told NBC she was “super happy to feel my teammate’s support.”

“It was really cool and I love that they are trying to help me,” she continued. “At the end, I heard [Team USA pairs skater] Alexa [Scimeca Knierim] say ‘You did it, girl.’ That’s why we’re here, to be part of Team USA and support each other.”

Skating legends and fans also celebrated her accomplishment on Twitter.

A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we'll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

That was a sloppy cry kind of skate! I’m standing in my living room! @mirai_nagasu What a TRIUMPH ❤️ #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/mUqNFLHFyA — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 12, 2018