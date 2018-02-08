Olympic Skating Through the Years: Tara Lipinski's 1998 Win, Dorothy Hamill's Style and More

With Olympic figure skating kicking off Thursday evening stateside, and the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony happening Friday morning in PyeongChang, People Now took a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Olympic figure skating history.

The video highlights everything from Tara Lipinski’s history-making 1998 victory at the Nagano Games — where she became the youngest female figure skater to win an individual medal — to the dramatic moment when 24-year-old French skater Surya Bonaly landed a stunning (and illegal) backflip during competition.

The video also covers Dorothy Hamill’s iconic cropped hair cut, the scandalous moment that resulted in Canadian pair Jamie Salé and David Pelletier sharing a spot on the top of the winner’s podium, and the sensual routine that won Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean the gold medal — and sparked some serious romance rumors — on Valentine’s Day in 1984.

