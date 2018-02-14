Lindsey Vonn Is Looking For a Valentine's Day Date at the Olympics — and Twitter Has Her Covered!

Lindsey Vonn is single and ready to mingle on the most romantic day of the year — and she isn’t shy about turning to Twitter for help finding a Valentine.

The 33-year-old world champion is gearing up to make her debut at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday. And she admitted in a tweet on Wednesday that in the midst of all the Olympics fun, she forgot it was Valentine’s Day.

“So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day…. I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single,” she wrote in the tweet that quickly received thousands of likes and replies. “Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine?”

Vonn — widely considered the best female skier of all time — famously dated Tiger Woods for two years, and was recently linked to former NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith. She and Smith announced their split in November.

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

The tweet from the Olympian sent Twitter into a frenzy, and admirers came out of the woodwork to reply to Vonn in an attempt to win her heart on Valentine’s Day—no matter if she was thousands of miles away.

I'll give it a shot… pic.twitter.com/sLCF9FuRGV — Steve Marino (@BigSteveTWfan) February 14, 2018

God let it be me… 🙏 I’ve got feet on the ground in Pyeongchang to hand deliver your valentine in the form of kinesiotape and PRP to heal your ailments ❤️ just say the word — Matt Lucas (@dr_MLucas) February 14, 2018

I take the next plane to Korea 😰🤗👍🏼😎😍 pic.twitter.com/I4NMsMSJ4y — DavidF1🇧🇪 (@davve2010) February 14, 2018

Hey @lindseyvonn, meet @Sean23Roberts… He's the guy on the right and he's single!!! His friend is @GeorgesNiang20 and he's a pro basketball player. He might be single too. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/K8vnsADaBO — Heather Burnside (@HeatherRadio) February 14, 2018

One Twitter user, Matt Lucas, even said he’d get Vonn a physical gift for Valentine’s Day — all she had to do was say the word.

“God let it be me,” he tweeted. “I’ve got feet on the ground in Pyeongchang to hand deliver your valentine in the form of kinesiotape and PRP to heal your ailments.”

Martin Fourcade, a French biathlete olympian, suggested on Twitter that Vonn seek out his friend, Olympic cross-country skier, Richard Jouve. (Fourcade just earned himself a gold medal for friendship with that move.)

Hey @lindseyvonn my friend @Richardjouve is the best valentine you could find! — Martin Fourcade (@martinfkde) February 14, 2018

But while everyone sent tweets with pictures of themselves and their friends, American racecar driver Conor Daly actually took the special day to heart and crafted an acrostic poem that spelled out Vonn’s first name:

L-oves America

I-s going to win gold

N-eeds to be my Valentine

D-oes magical things on skis

S-now and stuff

E-veryone is cheering for you

Y-ou think this will work?#HappyValentinesDay — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) February 14, 2018

Vonn will be making her Olympic debut on Friday in the women’s super-G final.

