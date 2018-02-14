Lindsey Vonn's Response to a Confused Twitter Troll Has Twitter Getting Creative

Lindsey Vonn may be gearing up for her debut at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but that doesn’t mean she won’t take the time to put a Twitter troll on blast.

The 33-year-old world champion athlete — widely considered the best female skier of all time — is now in her fourth Olympic Games. But while she certainly has gold on her mind, Vonn didn’t hesitate to correct a hater on Twitter who attacked her with a head-scratching tweet. Last Tuesday, the Twitter user in question sent Vonn a message berating her for not being able to take criticism after performing on Dancing With the Stars.

“Loved the way you were unable to take criticism on Dancing With The Stars!” the tweet reads. “I know it must have been a real learning experience.”

@lindseyvonn Loved the way you were unable to take criticism on Dancing With The Stars! I know it must have been a real learning experience. — St (@sm00_smith) February 6, 2018

There was just one problem: Vonn never performed on the hit show.

So, Vonn hit the Twitter troll back with a tweet of her own that didn’t pull any punches.

“I was never on Dancing with the Stars,” she wrote back after posting a series of laughing emojis, “but thanks for the criticism none the less… high fives buddy.”

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn on Racing Against Men and Postponing Retirement: I Want to Be Pushed ‘Literally to My Maximum’

🤣🤣🤣🤣im sorry this made me laugh. I was never on Dancing with the Stars, but thanks for the criticism none the less🤚🏻 high fives buddy https://t.co/b8lsMuTwuZ — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 6, 2018

As the internet would have it, Vonn’s thousands of admirers came out to hop in on the fun, all at the troll’s expense. They even started a hashtag (#ThingsLindseyDidntDo) to sarcastically suggest other things Lindsey failed to do — like not helping Tom Brady win the Super Bowl or helping Fleetwood Mac stay together.

Keep Following PEOPLE’s Complete Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Loved the way you were unable to score in the last second against the Eagles! I know it must have been a real learning experience. #thingslindseydidntdo — David Townsend (@davetownsendesq) February 6, 2018

Loved the way you were unable to hit the high notes while singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! I know it must have been a real learning experience. #thingslindseydidntdo — Debra Montoya (@DebMontoya) February 6, 2018

Your driving was amazing when you were The Stig on Top Gear! #thingslindseydidntdo — Val (@BulletToothVal) February 6, 2018

Remember that time we caught Lindsey taking her army and dragons across the narrow sea to claim her rightful seat upon the iron throne as the ruler of all Westeros! #thingslindseydidntdo — Diengerzone (@diengerzone) February 7, 2018

I don't think Fleetwood Mac has been as good since you left for your solo career. #thingslindseydidntdo — DodgerNala (@DodgerNala) February 6, 2018

You've grown a little since your Lisel performance in the Sound of Music #thingslindseydidntdo — Ralph Smith #FBPB (@Muckingfoggy) February 6, 2018

The star skier had a little fun interacting with fans who leaped to her defense on social media. When one user joked that “you’ve grown a little since your Lisel performance in the Sound of Music,” she cheekily replied, “Hey, I thought I was good in that.”

The tweets kept on coming throughout the week, and the creativity didn’t stop (they even incorporated Elon Musk’s space Tesla):

Have a great flight, Lindsey! Be sure and get back by race time! #thingslindseydidntdo pic.twitter.com/FFG94zbrq6 — Ron Prichard (@ron_prichard) February 7, 2018

And kudos for talking the two Koreas into joining forces at this Olympics. How you picked up Korean so fast, I'll never know! I know it must have been a real uplifting experience. #thingslindseydidntdo. — dennisroberson (@texas42man) February 7, 2018

#thingslindseydidntdo Loved the way you were unable to take criticism when you weren’t Oscar-nominated for playing Meryl Streep on The Post! know it must have been a real learning experience. — Sally Anderson (@sallylanderson) February 12, 2018

And when you and Lucy took "Best of Show" honors at the Westminster Dog Show, the reactions were priceless! #thingslindseydidntdo — dennisroberson (@texas42man) February 9, 2018

Vonn will be making her Olympic debut on Friday in the women’s super-G final.

The Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.