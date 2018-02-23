Here's Why It Says 'Kiss & Cry' on Olympic Figure Skating Badges

As nervous figure skaters awaited their scores at the 2018 Olympics, they were joined by their coaches – who wore badges with “Kiss and Cry” around their necks.

So what’s “Kiss and Cry” and why coaches wearing badges with it?

It’s a security clearance – denoting that the coaches are allowed to enter the “Kiss and Cry area” – which, yes, is official terminology in the world of figure skating.

I love that instead of “scoring box” or whatever it’s truly called the KISS AND CRY. #WinterOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/HDZbXwe6Et — Terence (@soWWMD) February 21, 2018

I like that kiss and cry is a real term and not just slang. — Giving It Everything on the Klaebo-Bakken (@runwiththedogs) February 21, 2018

Jean Catuffe/Getty

The “Kiss and Cry” area is where figure skaters go to await their score; their coaches are allowed there as well. It’s a literal name for what happens there after scores are read out.

I'm drinking every time someone cries in the kiss and cry. They're all teenage girls, so…🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸 — Kristina (@stinaknits) February 21, 2018

Finnish Skating official Jane Erkko coined the term over 30 years ago, Slate reported in 2014, citing the 2004 book by a former Italian skating judge Sonia Bianchetti Garbat, Cracked Ice: Figure Skating’s Inner World.

It was at that point according to Slate, that CBS, who was broadcasting the Olympics, put a camera in the portion of the arena. Slate traced the history of the term, noting that, as of 2014, it was mentioned twice in the International Skating Union’s Constitution and General Regulations. As of June 2016, the term was still mentioned twice.