Olympic Curlers Slam Kirstie Alley After She Calls Sport 'Boring': Your Movies Aren't 'Riveting'

The 2018 U.S. Men’s Olympic Curling Team isn’t one to mess with — just ask Kirstie Alley.

The curlers didn’t back down on Monday when Alley, 67, joked about the sport in a tweet, writing, “Im not trying to be mean but…… Curling is boring.”

In response, they tweeted: “We’re not trying to be mean either but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater Kirstie.”

The group tweeted from their official twitter account, which is named after skip (aka team captain) John Shuster.

While Shuster has yet the address Alley on his personal Twitter account, Olympic curler Matt Hamilton also got in on the friendly war of words.

“You’re entitled to your wrong opinion,” he tweeted, which led Alley to reply with three laughing emojis.

After a few social media users put in a good word for the sport, Alley decided that she wouldn’t write it off completely.

“Ok I’m gonna give it another chance!” the actress wrote in a tweet. “My son loves watching Curling! He doesn’t love figure skating which I do so we can make each other give 2nd chances today!”

The incident came after the men’s curling team declared victory over defending gold medalists Canada during the weekend, in a crucial win that kept the U.S. team in medal contention, according to NBC Olympics.

Team member Tyler George gushed about the win in a tweet, writing, “Feeling an immense sense of pride from coming out on top in one of the greatest games I’ve ever been a part of. @TeamUSA for the win over Canada! Incredible atmosphere…our fans were amazing, and the shotmaking was a heavyweight fight. We stay alive!! #PyeongChang2018.”