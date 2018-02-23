Surprise Gold Medalist Jessie Diggins Will Carry the U.S. Flag at the Olympic Closing Ceremony

After making history as one of two American women to win the first-ever Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing, Jessie Diggins will represent the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Olympics a final time as the nation’s flag bearer during the closing ceremony.

Diggins, who alongside fellow skier Kikkan Randall snagged the history-making gold medal in an exhilarating race earlier this week, was chosen by her fellow Olympians to carry the nation’s flag during the Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday night (Sunday morning stateside beginning at 6 a.m.), Team USA announced in a statement.

“I really thought there maybe had been a mistake,” Diggins told Today of the moment she got the news. “It is so humbling, and I feel so honored to have been picked.”

She added of her Olympic experience: “In my wildest dreams I don’t think I could have imagined all of this … it’s really been a dream come true.”

The 26-year-old is the first cross-country skier to serve as flag bearer for Team USA in an Olympics closing ceremony.

“This is such an incredible honor for me,” Diggins said in the Team USA statement. “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me. It’s so inspiring to feel the support and cheering from everyone. The coolest thing for me about the Games has been getting to meet other athletes on Team USA, and getting to cheer them on at their events and learn about what they do.”

She adds: “I have so much respect and admiration for everybody here and am beyond honored to be able to lead us out of these Games.”

Diggins and Randall quickly made headlines after the historic win earlier this week. Randall, 35, and Diggins embraced in tears and fell to the floor as they earned first-place spots on Wednesday night (Wednesday morning stateside) in the women’s cross-country team sprint free at the Games. The pair narrowly edged out second-place Sweden by less than a fifth of a second.

“In the final stretch I was just thinking, ‘Go, go, go, I’m giving it everything I had and I’ve got someone who I really love and care about waiting for me at the finishing line and I just want to make her proud,’ ” Diggins, referring to Randall, told reporters afterward. “Just believing that we had what it took the entire day.”

The win was a personal best for the two-time Olympian, as Diggins had never cracked the top four until her gold-medal finish.

“It feels unreal, I can’t believe it just happened,” Diggins said, “but we’ve been feeling so good these entire Games and just having it happen at a team event means so much more to me than any individual medal ever would.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.