Gus Kenworthy Jokes New BFF Adam Rippon Is Getting 'Clingy' at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

Skier Gus Kenworthy couldn’t resist cracking a joke about his friend, figure skater Adam Rippon, as the 2018 Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday, capping off a fun February together in South Korea.

“Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began,” Kenworthy wrote alongside a picture of himself posing at Sunday’s closing ceremony with the 28-year-old athlete, who was wearing the bronze medal he picked up during the figure skating team event.

“Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. @Adaripp, please stop calling me. You’re honestly starting to get v clingy and I can’t anymore,” he jokingly added.

Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began. Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. @Adaripp, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get v clingy and I can't anymore. pic.twitter.com/h9GArWda9b — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

The two men quickly became pals after learning they are the only two openly gay men on Team USA at the PyeongChang Olympics, and last week Kenworthy, 26, sat down with PEOPLE to reveal how their friendship actually began over social media.

“Us becoming friends just happened kind of naturally,” explained Kenworthy, who picked up a silver medal during the Sochi Olympics in 2014 during the men’s slopestyle event, before finishing in last place during the event this year.

“The first time I heard about him was because he was one of the other openly gay athletes trying to make it to the games. And so I started following him and he was following me, and we started exchanging messages and catching up on each other’s qualifying processes and rooting each other on,” he continued.

“It’s a stressful time in any athlete’s life, and we were sort of dealing with the same pressures,” he added. “So I think we had a lot to kind of connect over.”

And after the pair finally met, “it was just like sparks flying, like instant friends, fast friends,” Kenworthy said.

“I love the guy. I think he’s hilarious, I think he’s so sweet, so charming,” he added, “so I’m very excited about our friendship.”

In addition to sharing a slew of selfies and some back-and-forth affectionate tweets, Kenworthy was also on hand during Rippon’s first individual figure skating event to cheer on his friend from the stands.

“I think I wanted to show support for him, because I am so proud of him and I’m so proud of our entire LGBT community, regardless of whether it’s in sports or elsewhere,” he told PEOPLE. “But I think it’s important in sports, where we have pretty minimal representation, to kind of stand beside each other and make sure that our impact can be great.”

And while Kenworthy added that some Olympics friendships may be more conditional — “you’re cheering for them and you want them to do well, but then you probably aren’t going to see them again after this” — he doesn’t think his friendship with Rippon is ending anytime soon.

“I think that Adam and I will be friends for life,” the 26-year-old shared.