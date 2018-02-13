The Internet Found Gus Kenworthy's Game of Thrones Lookalike and It's Perfect

Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy is a king in his sport. And it turns his celebrity doppelgänger is a king, too — or was, anyway — in the North. Of Westeros, that is.

As the internet noted, and Kenworthy called out on his own Twitter and Instagram Story, the athlete shares an undeniable resemblance to Scottish actor Richard Madden, perhaps best known for playing the ill-fated Robb Stark in the early seasons of Game of Thrones.

“Uh oh,” he called out to Madden on social media, “they’re on to us…”

The two do have more than a few commonalities, especially when you compare Kenworthy to Madden’s Thrones character. There are the physical similarities — the thick hair, the winter-friendly beard scruff, the bright blue eyes — but also the tendency to excel in spending time in cold, snowy environments. And both Robb Stark and Kenworthy are leaders in their own way. Stark declared himself King of the North and led an uprising against the southern regime of the Lannisters to avenge his father’s death, while Kenworthy has become a prominent figurehead for LGBTQ visibility in sports after coming out publicly following his first Olympics in Sochi in 2014.

Ker Robertson/Getty

Gus Kenworthy is Robb Stark pic.twitter.com/pxp9IIDrOn — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 13, 2018

I just realized that gus kenworthy kinda does look like robb stark pic.twitter.com/B1dz0leEDF — v 🥇🥈🥉 (@21sadteens) February 13, 2018

Gus Kenworthy out here looking like Robb Stark (RIP)

Winter Olympics? More like Winter Is Coming tf pic.twitter.com/6vhpZgJLOI — khaLexie 🐉 (@alexislhorton) February 10, 2018

Sooo nobody wanted to mention the fact that Gus Kenworthy looks like Robb Stark?? pic.twitter.com/xvTd8DZQjI — jaime w 🦅💚🦅💚 (@himayw88) February 10, 2018

In any case, this is one doppelgänger situation that Kenworthy seems perfectly happy to accept. No word yet from Madden, who most recently was filming the TV series Bodyguard. If Kenworthy seems extra-active on social media, it might be because he’s still waiting for his PyeongChang events to begin later this week: slopestyle, in which he took silver in the last Games, happens on Feb. 18.