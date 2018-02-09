Olympic Figure Skater's Performance to 'Wonderwall' Steals the Show (on Twitter, at Least)

Though the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics doesn’t begin until Friday, figure skaters have already taken to the ice in the men’s and pairs’ short program in the team event on Thursday — and the competition got off to a jazzy start.

German figure skater Paul Fentz skated to a swing jazz version of the popular Oasis song, “Wonderwall,” performed by Canadian-American singer Paul Anka. Though Fentz fell twice during his performance — scoring a paltry 66.32 — he stole the show on social media, where thousands commented in awe and confusion to the skater’s choice of music.

But this wasn’t the first time 25-year-old Fentz has skated to the tune, as he performed to it during the European Championships earlier this year.

The 1995 Britpop song from Oasis recently had a resurgence of the years, thanks in part to a few memes that have been made at the song’s expense (i.e. the, ‘Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall’ meme.) For all those who saw Fentz’s performance for the first time Thursday night, the existence of a jazz version of the famous song came as a bit of a shock.

I’M SORRY THERE’S A JAZZ VERSION OF WONDERWALL !?? Is there no hope for humanity pic.twitter.com/jZdc6TCUkY — gillian (@brotatoee) February 9, 2018

Paul Fentz has fallen twice during his routine but I just really want to know the artist of this jazzy remix of Wonderwall that he is skating to. #Pyeonchang2018 — Shannon Kennedy (@Shakenbake_96) February 9, 2018

I've been awake for three hours. I have no idea who plays for what NBA team, and I just watched a German figure skater perform a "Wonderwall" cover by Paul Anka. Pyeongchang rules. — Ben Cohen (@bzcohen) February 9, 2018

IM HAVIG AN ANEURYSM WHY WOULD THEY USE A JAZZ COVER OF WONDERWALL pic.twitter.com/uKNGifn7RS — jackie (@emptycIub) February 9, 2018

So far in these Olympic Games, both a jazz rendition of “wonderwall” and a male cover of “1,000 years” have been played…clearly the motto is “bold moves only” in pyeong chang — Claire Kudika (@clurkudi) February 9, 2018

While Fentz would have likely preferred his first performance to have been more memorable than his song choice, he was not the only skater to fall on the ice in Pyeongchang.

Team USA’s star figure skater, 18-year-old Nathan Chen, was a favorite to help bring home gold coming into the event. But during his first showing on the ice, Chen put on a performance that NBC commentator Tara Lipinski called “disastrous” after he fell trying to land his fifth jump.

Chen’s first performance wasn’t a total disappointment though: he landed the first-ever quad flip in the Olympic games. Chen is world famous for becoming the first male figure skater to land five quadruple jumps in competition.

American viewers can catch the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in a live-stream starting at 6 a.m. Friday on the NBC Sports website and app, with a delayed television broadcast on Friday night at 8 p.m. E.T.