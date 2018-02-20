'Sublime' French Ice Dancers Win Silver at Olympics Just One Day After Wardrobe Malfunction

This time around it was all about the skating for French ice dancers Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis.

After making headlines worldwide for a wardrobe malfunction during the short dance Monday afternoon, which aired Sunday night stateside, the duo competed the following day without a similar distraction, in a skate declared one for the history books.

Papadakis burst into tears at the end of the skate as she hugged her longtime skating partner. The duo earned an unprecedented score of 205.28 — the highest ever free dance score, per NBC.

“They just redefined sublime,” said one NBC commentator. “I have never seen a team like that on the ice, ever.”

The highest ever free dance score! Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron "redefine sublime" for France. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/0RLwnI9dSx pic.twitter.com/jQkWqZ5ESc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Jamie Squire/Getty

In a scenario Papadakis admitted was her worst nightmare on Monday, the skater’s top appeared to come unclasped from around her neck, resulting in part of her left breast being briefly exposed on the ice.

Keep Following PEOPLE’s Complete Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Despite the drama, the pair still landed in second place heading into the second and final day of competition.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

It remains unclear what caused the problem, which occurred relatively early in their short dance.

“My costume opened up,” Papadakis, 22, tearfully explained later to the press.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

“It was difficult. It’s the first time that something like that happened,” she said. “I tried to stay focused and finish without anything [else happening].”

Asked how she was feeling after the short dance, Papadakis said “not great” and then laughed.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.