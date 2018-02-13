Gracie Gold and 2018 Olympians Clash with Reporter Who Claims Figure Skating Is 'Not a Sport'

A local sports anchor is on thin ice with Olympic figure skaters after he declared that figure skating is not a sport.

Trouble started for Fox-4 Dallas’ weekend sports anchor and reporter Edward Egros on Friday, when he responded to a fan on Twitter who had said, “Look, if you need to pick a song as part of your sport, I’m not going to respect your sport. I respect your art.”

“THANK YOU!” Egros wrote. “I have the utmost respect for figure skaters, only a few people in the universe can do it and they deserve my praise. But it’s not a sport.”

He continued, telling early critics that other sports, like snowboarding, moguls, and speedskating, “have quantifiable metrics that determine a winner” while “figure skating is too subjective to have such things, so it’s an art form, not a sport.”

“All of the choreography during jumps, when to do said jumps rhythmically, that’s subjective and too easily swayed by judge bias,” he wrote. “It’s an art, not a sport. There are awards handed out in art.”

THANK YOU! I have the utmost respect for figure skaters, only a few people in the universe can do it and they deserve my praise. But it’s not a sport. https://t.co/SGw3KwGr7n — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

It didn’t take long for the U.S. Olympic figure skating team to take notice.

“Your job is to be a sports reporter. Figure skating is not a sport to you. Stick to reporting on ‘real sports,’ ” wrote Vincent Zhou, who is on the men’s U.S. Olympic Figure Skating team in Pyeongchang, South Korea alongside Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon. “Do your job, and we’ll do ours.”

“You tell him Vincent,” wrote American pairs skater Chris Knierim, who along with wife Alexa Scimeca Knierim is a two-time U.S. National champion and 2018 Olympics bronze medalist in the team event. The pair also take the ice tonight (Wednesday morning in Korea) to deliver the pairs short program.

Your job is to be a sports reporter. Figure skating is not a sport to you. Stick to reporting on "real sports", do your job, and we'll do ours. https://t.co/y5IHypOC8h — Vincent Zhou (@govincentzhou) February 13, 2018

You tell him Vincent!! pic.twitter.com/BWSm9tFCQ0 — Chris Knierim (@ChrisKnierim) February 13, 2018

Two-time national figure skating champion Gracie Gold, who received a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics as part of the team but skipped out on the 2018 Games to continue treatment for an eating disorder, also defended the sport.

Her response came with a photo of the Google definition of the term “Sport,” reading, “An activity involving physical exertion and skill in which an individual or team competes against another or others for entertainment.”

“Seems like skating is the definition of sport,” Gold, 22, wrote. “Athletes in this sport have to compete while looking hot AF. Try to keep up.”

Seems like skating is the definition of sport. Athletes in this sport have to compete while looking hot af. Try to keep up 😘 pic.twitter.com/vqgV38sNy0 — Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) February 13, 2018

In the end, Ergos appeared to hold on to his opinion — and take the controversy lightly.

“You want some people to react vociferously on #Twitter without discussing controversial political takes? Say figure skating isn’t a sport,” he tweeted.

“That doesn’t even rank in the Top 10,000 of worst things I’ve said/done,” he added.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.