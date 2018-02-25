Farewell, PyeongChang! Here Are the Best Photos from the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony
The 2018 Winter Games are officially over — here are the best photos from the closing ceremony
Dancing Pandas!
In a nod to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the 2018 PyeongChang closing ceremony featured giant illuminated pandas skating in sync. The pandas then appeared to fly back to Beijing.
One Olympics, Many Nations
In a colorful display, athletes from numerous nations took center stage in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium as fireworks lit up the sky.
K-pop sensation EXO performs
The nine-member Korean boy band EXO put on a highly anticipated performance at the closing ceremony.
CL Proves She's the 'Baddest'
K-Pop sensation CL put a fierce twist on the Games' closing ceremony on Sunday. The beloved singer performed “The Baddest Female” and “I Am the Best” with torches and dancers. Naturally, the crowd roared with applause.
Everybody's Favorite Hunky Tongan!
Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua shined (literally) at his fourth consecutive Olympic ceremony, oiled up and sans top. He stood with fellow Olympians including Lindsey Vonn and posed for photos during the ceremony.
There's No Such Thing as Too Many Drones
After an impressive drone display at the opening ceremony, Olympic organizers went above and beyond on Sunday. Dozens of drones lit up the night sky in the shape of the PyeongChang Olympics mascot Sooharang, a white tiger.
A Giant Snowglobe
As children danced, a large, wrapped present sat center stage. The gift opened slowly to reveal a giant snowglobe
A Sign of Unity
Olympians from across the globe carried flags from their nation before the Olympic cauldron was extinguished.
Dazzling dancers
Dancers put on a sparkling performance during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.
The Olympic Cauldron Is Extinguished
In a moment that symbolizes the official end of the 2018 Games, the Olympic cauldron is extinguished.
