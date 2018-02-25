Farewell, PyeongChang! Here Are the Best Photos from the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Games are officially over — here are the best photos from the closing ceremony

By @CiCiAdams_

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Dancing Pandas!

In a nod to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the 2018 PyeongChang closing ceremony featured giant illuminated pandas skating in sync. The pandas then appeared to fly back to Beijing.

FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images

One Olympics, Many Nations

In a colorful display, athletes from numerous nations took center stage in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium as fireworks lit up the sky.

David Ramos/Getty Images

K-pop sensation EXO performs

The nine-member Korean boy band EXO put on a highly anticipated performance at the closing ceremony.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

CL Proves She's the 'Baddest'

K-Pop sensation CL put a fierce twist on the Games' closing ceremony on Sunday. The beloved singer performed “The Baddest Female” and “I Am the Best” with torches and dancers. Naturally, the crowd roared with applause.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Everybody's Favorite Hunky Tongan!

Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua shined (literally) at his fourth consecutive Olympic ceremony, oiled up and sans top. He stood with fellow Olympians including Lindsey Vonn and posed for photos during the ceremony.

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images

There's No Such Thing as Too Many Drones

After an impressive drone display at the opening ceremony, Olympic organizers went above and beyond on Sunday. Dozens of drones lit up the night sky in the shape of the PyeongChang Olympics mascot Sooharang, a white tiger.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

A Giant Snowglobe

As children danced, a large, wrapped present sat center stage. The gift opened slowly to reveal a giant snowglobe

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

A Sign of Unity

Olympians from across the globe carried flags from their nation before the Olympic cauldron was extinguished.

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Dazzling dancers

Dancers put on a sparkling performance during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

David Ramos/Getty Images

The Olympic Cauldron Is Extinguished

In a moment that symbolizes the official end of the 2018 Games, the Olympic cauldron is extinguished.

