Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim's Mom Shows Off Her American and Korean Flag Nail Art

Teenage snowboarder Chloe Kim’s mom is showing off her Olympic pride in style.

Boran Kim posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday of the patriotic fingernail art that she’s sporting in support of her 17-year-old daughter: an American flag on her left forefinger and a Korean flag on her right, a nod to the teen’s dual heritage.

“Ready to watch Chloe NAIL it! :)” Boran wrote in the caption, prompting a sweet comment from Chloe, who wrote: “my mama is the cutest!”

A California native who took up snowboarding at 4 and who won’t turn 18 until the spring, Chloe is widely expected to earn a spot on the podium in the Winter Games’ snowboard halfpipe later this week.

She will compete in a qualifying run on Monday, in the mountains of Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The combination of her youth, her SoCal-inflected personality and her dominant athletic ability has made Chloe one of the American stars of these Olympics, only a few days in.

At a news conference last week, after she arrived, journalists thronged around her.

“I think … wooo,” she said then. “It’s kind of crazy. I think this is the craziest place I’ve been so far, just all of these cameras and like the media village days, too, have been pretty crazy, but it’s all part of the experience.”

She is joined in Pyeongchang by her parents, who immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea more than 20 years ago. Chloe previously told PEOPLE she feels she can “represent both Korea and America.”

At a practice on Saturday, Chloe was watched by her dad, flashing him a big smile at the end of each run.

“My parents are really excited about it, and it’s some crazy luck that my first Olympics are going to be in Korea where my parents are from,” she said in the fall. “And a lot of my relatives over there have never really seen me compete before, so I think it’s going to be pretty cool for everyone.

“It’s really exciting, my whole family is really excited about it, so that gets me even more stoked!”