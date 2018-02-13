Leslie Jones, Hoda Kotb & Even Elmo Celebrate Snowboarder Chloe Kim's Olympic Gold Medal Win

After back-to-back 1080s in the halfpipe final, American snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim took home the gold!

The 17-year-old Torrance, California, native stole the show and many people’s hearts in PyeongChang during her competition on Tuesday morning (Monday night stateside) when she scored an impressive 93.75 in her first run and a whopping 98.25 in the final run.

Celebrities, including Hoda Kotb and Leslie Jones, were back home in the U.S. watching and cheering Kim on as she cemented her status as the youngest female competitor to win an Olympic snowboarding medal.

The PyeongChang games are the second time Kim has qualified for an Olympics but she could not compete in Sochi because she was too young (only 13 years old at the time).

Kim became the second 17-year-old to win a gold for the nation this week. (Snowboarder Red Gerard was the first.)

Chloe Kim David Ramos/Getty

“Chloe!!!!!! Yessss!!!” the Today show co-anchor wrote in celebration as Saturday Night Live‘s Jones also tweeted: “YAAAAAASSS!! Slay all Day!!”

Seaseme Street posted a congratulations on behalf of adorable monster Elmo. “Congratulations to @Elmo’s friend @chloekimsnow on winning the gold medal! #ELMOtivation #WinterOlympics,” Seaseme Street posted on social media.

China’s Liu Jiayu received the silver medal while American Arielle Gold walked away with the bronze.

RELATED GALLERY: Meet the Youngest Olympians! These 11 Teens Are Competing for Team USA at the Winter Olympics

Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina cheerfully tweeted: “WATCHING CHLOE KIM AUDIBLY SOBBING ON THIS JETBLUE FLIGHT N THEY THINK IM ON ACID. GOD BLESS THE USA GOD BLESS CHLOE KIM.”

WATCHING CHLOE KIM AUDIBLY SOBBING ON THIS JETBLUE FLIGHT N THEY THINK IM ON ACID. GOD BLESS THE USA GOD BLESS CHLOE KIM — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) February 13, 2018

And even more impressive and relatable, Kim expressed her hangry mood mid-competition minutes before she secured her gold. “Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I’m getting hangry,” she tweeted.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

chloe kim finally got her ice cream, and she’s eating it while doing interviews pic.twitter.com/9GL9waqDUQ — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) February 13, 2018

A day earlier, between the qualifying runs for the halfpipe event where previewed her first-place abilities, Kim had tweeted: “could be down for some ice cream rn.” A follower asked — wasn’t she competing at the moment? To which she responded, “yes…”

Along with the rest of the nation applauding Kim, her father was front and center to congratulate his superstar daughter.

Ultimate dad move by Chloe Kim's father to laminate his sign pic.twitter.com/EFYfiWvvwj — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 13, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics are extra special for Kim as she’s competing in her family’s home country.

“I feel like I can represent both countries in a way because I have a Korea face, but I was born and raised in the States,” Kim joked in an interview with TODAY‘s Kotb.

Team USA collected its third gold medal in snowboarding with Kim’ victory.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are airing live on NBC. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.