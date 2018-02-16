Bobsledder Aja Evans isn’t set to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics until Tuesday. And while she’s mostly filling her days training and cheering on her teammates and soaking up the area of Pyeongchang, South Korea, she did make time for one special outing: going to see Marvel’s Black Panther.

The superhero film was released in South Korea on Wednesday and opens in American theaters on Friday. It has generated massive buzz stateside thanks to largely glowing reviews (and, unique among Marvel’s slate of movies, a predominantly black cast), and it’s on track to rake in hundreds of millions at the box office.

On Thursday, Evans, 29, posted to her Instagram story from inside the theater, captioning one photo: “#BlackPanther was amazing!!!!” (She added a fire emoji for good measure.)

Along with a photo of the movie poster, she wrote, “Who’s trying to see this with me AGAIN when i’m back home? It’s THAT good!”

Evans, an Olympic bronze medalist in the 2014 two-woman bobsled event who is also part of Procter & Gamble’s “Love Over Bias” campaign, expanded on her praise in a video on her Instagram story on Friday.

Aja Evans Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“We just finished. It was so good, Black Panther is amazing, everyone go see it, it was super good,” she said. “Everyone did great. I don’t even know what to say.”

In a fun coincidence — or was it? — her theater trip came not long after sitting down with PEOPLE on Wednesday to talk about returning to the Games, her bonds with her fellow athletes and her love of social media, among other topics.

At the end of the conversation, she was asked if she was planning to see Black Panther, to which she immediately responded, “Oh I can’t wait to watch Black Panther!”

Source: Marvel Studios/Twtitter

“I literally wish I could be in the movie theaters now,” Evans said. “One of my teammates and I are searching for different theaters, if there’s something in Seoul or if it’s someway we can go watch it while we’re out here.”

Looks like she found one.

