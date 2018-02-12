The Best Photos (and Faces!) from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Gold medal finishes, history-making moments and more photos you can’t miss from the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea

By @dianapearl_

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty

Jamie Anderson of the United States takes the gold medal spot on the podium in the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition. 

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty

Irina Avvakumova of Russia playfully sticks her tongue out at the camera during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial.

Ryan Pierse/Getty

A look of nerves from Kaori Iwabuchi of Japan during women's normal hill individual ski jumping final.

Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images

Moguls skier Tess Johnson is caught mid-jump during the ladies' moguls qualification round.

Ryan Pierse/Getty

Cause for celebration for Germany's Katharina Althaus after she landed her jump during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping final.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

On the second run of women's luge, Dajana Eitberger of Germany celebrates a second place finish.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty

Speed skater Marrit Leenstra from the Netherlands takes the ice for the 1,500m event.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

U.S.'s Heather Bergsma and Japan's Miho Takagi rush along the ice in the 1,500m speed skating event.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Matt Graham of Australia is captured mid-jump during the men's skiing moguls final.

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty

Off the ice, the Netherlands' Ireen Wust celebrates her victory in the 1,500m speed skating event. 

Jean Catuffe/Getty

Mirai Nagasu of the United States spins in the middle of her history-making triple axel during the ladies' free skate component of the team figure skating competition. 

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

On the podium for men's luge, Austria's David Gleirscher, who won the gold medal, jumps for joy. 

Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Getty

Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after completing a stunning free skate during the figure skating team competition.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty

The Shib Sibs — ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani of the U.S. — are seen completing the free dance during the team figure skating competition. 

