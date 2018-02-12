Copyright © 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
The Best Photos (and Faces!) from the 2018 Winter Olympics
Gold medal finishes, history-making moments and more photos you can’t miss from the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_
Posted on February 12, 2018 at 3:36pm EST
1 of 14
Jamie Anderson of the United States takes the gold medal spot on the podium in the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition.
2 of 14
Irina Avvakumova of Russia playfully sticks her tongue out at the camera during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping trial.
3 of 14
A look of nerves from Kaori Iwabuchi of Japan during women's normal hill individual ski jumping final.
4 of 14
Moguls skier Tess Johnson is caught mid-jump during the ladies' moguls qualification round.
5 of 14
Cause for celebration for Germany's Katharina Althaus after she landed her jump during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping final.
6 of 14
On the second run of women's luge, Dajana Eitberger of Germany celebrates a second place finish.
7 of 14
Speed skater Marrit Leenstra from the Netherlands takes the ice for the 1,500m event.
8 of 14
U.S.'s Heather Bergsma and Japan's Miho Takagi rush along the ice in the 1,500m speed skating event.
9 of 14
Matt Graham of Australia is captured mid-jump during the men's skiing moguls final.
10 of 14
Off the ice, the Netherlands' Ireen Wust celebrates her victory in the 1,500m speed skating event.
11 of 14
Mirai Nagasu of the United States spins in the middle of her history-making triple axel during the ladies' free skate component of the team figure skating competition.
12 of 14
On the podium for men's luge, Austria's David Gleirscher, who won the gold medal, jumps for joy.
13 of 14
Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after completing a stunning free skate during the figure skating team competition.
14 of 14
The Shib Sibs — ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani of the U.S. — are seen completing the free dance during the team figure skating competition.
Chloe Kim's Korean-American Dad Calls Her His 'American Dream' as Teen Chases Olympic Gold
All About How This Magical Photo of Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Was Taken
Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi Says Watching Fellow Figure Skaters Compete Is 'Nerve-Wracking'
From Rooftop Burgers to Olympic Roommates: All About Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu's Sweet Friendship
See Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White Enjoy a ‘Day Off’ in PyeongChang Ahead of Halfpipe Semi-Finals