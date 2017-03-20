Wife of Wichita State Coach Kicked Out of March Madness Game for Hurling Obscenities at Opposing Team

A security guard asked the wife of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall to leave Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday after she began shouting obscenities because Kansas lost to the Kentucky Wildcats, reports say.

The Shockers’ loss to the Wildcats — 65-62 — didn’t sit well with Lynn Marshall during the NCAA tournament game. The woman was asked to leave the lower bowl of the arena after the alleged display, and a police officer was called to follow her up the stairs, USA Today reports.

“They’re trying to kick out Gregg Marshall’s wife … security says ‘since it’s the Head Coach’s wife we have to be delicate,’ ” one sports reporter tweeted.

Marshall was later taken back ito attend her husband’s news conference, according to USA Today. NCAA spokesman David Worlock said it is standard procedure for the coach’s wife to be taken to the conference, and he added that school officials usually escort the women.

The sports reporter documented Marshall’s behavior on Twitter throughout the game.

“Gregg Marshall’s wife is the drunkest individual at Bankers Life … just said ‘Come On, Let’s F@&k some S@$T Up,” the reporter tweeted, noting later that the woman’s daughter apologized for Marshall’s behavior, saying “she’s just drunk.”

After the game’s nail-biting conclusion, Marshall remained in the stands for about 10 minutes and shouted loudly about the calls made during the game, the Associated Press reports.

Wichita State basketball team spokesman Bryan Holmgren told the AP that the team was unaware that Marshall was ejected from the game and could not comment.

It is unclear what Marshall allegedly yelled after the game, but Kentucky Sports Radio‘s Drew Franklin claimed that Marshall made several comments to the opposing team members and the coach throughout the game.

“I guess it didn’t make anyone else upset when she told Malik Monk to get in the weight room or told Isaiah Briscoe to buy some bigger shorts,” Franklin wrote on the station’s website.

“Or told [Kentucky coach John] Calipari to ‘shut the f— up’ … or any of the other classy things she yelled between the F-bombs.”