Who Is Robert Kraft? Everything to Know About the New England Patriots Owner

Even with the NFL season over, the New England Patriots are still making headlines.

It was revealed this week that Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s 38-year-old girlfriend, Ricki Lander, gave birth to a baby last fall. Kraft, 76, has been dating Lander for six years. And although he is “thrilled” for her, he has denied that he’s the biological father of the child.

A spokesperson for Kraft told PEOPLE in a statement, “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

Kraft has been mum over the years about his relationship with Lander, and has referred to her as his “pal” on several occasions. Though his relationship with the former actress may be shrouded in mystery, much of Kraft’s compelling life isn’t. Here are five things to know about the billionaire sports owner.

Darren McCollester/Getty

1. Kraft Is Worth $4.18 Billion

Bloomberg lists Kraft at a net worth of $4.18 billion, which makes him the 485th richest person in the world. Kraft made his rise by buying out and expanding his father-in-law’s product-packaging business, and today, The Kraft Group owns five different packaging operations. According to its website, these operations convert and trade four million tons of paper annually.

“Think big. Make it a wildly improbable dream that motivates you, one that wakes you up in the morning ready to attack your day, to persevere and persist until you accomplish it,” Kraft told students at Yeshiva University in a 2016 commencement speech. “Dream a big dream, a bold dream. Don’t play conservatively between the 40 yard lines. Don’t just play it safe.”

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty

2. He Bought the Patriots in 1994 and Made it the NFL’s Premiere Team

Kraft isn’t only a football fan, but he also used to carry the pigskin when he was a running back and safety at Columbia University. Kraft has reportedly been a Patriots season ticket holder since 1971, and owned a race track right next to the team’s stadium. As the Patriots’ former owner, Billy Sullivan, started experiencing financial trouble from bad investments—famously including an investment in The Jackson Five’s “Victory Tour” in 1984—Kraft set himself up to by the stadium in 1988 for $22 million, according to Forbes.

When ownership of the team changed hands from Sullivan to another buyer, Kraft waited for his chance to outright purchase the team for $172 million in 1994 as the new owner grew tired of keeping the team in New England. Kraft reportedly still keeps a “Victory Tour” poster to remind him of the steps it took for him to finally own his favorite team. Under his stewardship, the Patriots have won five NFL championships under coach Bill Belichick and famed-quarterback Tom Brady.

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty

3. His Wife of 50 Years Died of Cancer

Kraft met Myra Hiatt at a delicatessen in Boston back in 1962. The two married and had four sons throughout their decades-long union. Myra died of ovarian cancer at age 68 in July 2011. Throughout the following season, the Patriots wore Myra’s initials, “MHK,” on their uniforms.

Kraft started dating Ricki Lander a year later.

Lucien Capehart/Getty

4. He Is Close Friends with President Trump

Though he is a lifelong Democrat and even donated to both of Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns, Kraft has defended Donald Trump and remains close friends with the controversial POTUS. Kraft opened up about their friendship in a New York Daily News interview last year, recalling Trump’s kindness in the weeks after his wife passed.

“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue, then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Kraft said. “Then he called me once a week for the whole year, the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out. He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”

Kraft gifted President Trump his own Super Bowl ring with his name engraved on it when the Patriots won the NFL championship last year.

Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty

5. Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has One of Kraft’s Super Bowl Rings

As detailed by Sports Illustrated, while on a business trip to Russia in 2005, Kraft met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kraft reportedly showed off his Super Bowl XXXIX ring, earned off a fresh Patriots victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and even handed it to Putin to try it on. Putin liked the 124-diamond ring so much, he never gave it back.

“[The Super Bowl rings] are all in a drawer except for my third one,” Kraft told reporters in response to the story. “The original is in Russia with the president of the country. I happened to be there on a business mission with my friend Sandy Weill. We had just given out our rings. I showed Sandy my ring, and he said, ‘Why don’t you show it to the president?’ And I showed it to him and he put it on, and he sort of just enjoyed it, so he kept it on.”

According to a 2013 CNN report, Kraft’s ring is on display at the Kremlin’s library.