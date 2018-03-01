Who Is Ricki Lander? All About the New Mom and Girlfriend to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Ricki Lander, girlfriend of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, welcomed a new baby last fall, it was revealed this week.

But although her 76-year-old beau is “thrilled” for her, he has denied that he’s the father of the child.

A spokesperson for Kraft tells PEOPLE in a statement, “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

The baby news came shortly after reports broke that Kraft and Lander, 38, had secretly welcomed a child last year.

The pair, who have been dating for five years, are still together, and Kraft currently splits his time between his homes in Boston and Los Angeles, where Lander lives in a house he owns.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new mom:

1. She’s an actress

Although Lander hasn’t appeared in any roles in the past few years, according to her IMDB page she has had numerous small roles in television shows, including guest appearances on Ugly Betty, True Blood and Blue Bloods — which happens to star Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.

Most recently, Lander appeared in the 2015 movie Ant-Man as Gorgeous Blonde, alongside Paul Rudd.

2. She’s a strong supporter of the arts

Lander currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, a modern dance company founded by legendary African-American dancer Alvin Ailey.

And in 2016, she co-chaired the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

3. She has her own line of sports apparel

In January 2014, Lander created an NFL-themed clothing line for women called Let Loose by NRL for Fanatics, a sports merchandise retailer.

According to the website, she started the brand after noticing “a gap in team gear for young, style conscious women.”

The clothing line features merchandise for a variety of MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL and NCAA college teams.

4. Lander’s relationship with Kraft has had its ups and downs

Although the pair began dating in 2013, they were reportedly not together in Feb. 2017 when Kraft was spotted with another woman at a Celtics Game, according to the Boston Globe.

The outlet also reported that Kraft was seen at with another woman at private party he hosted before that year’s Super Bowl game, which the Patriots won.

Lander and Kraft were first spotted together in 2012, about a year after the death of Kraft’s wife of nearly 50 years, Myra, who died at age 68 after a battle with cancer. The businessman has four adult sons with Myra.

A source previously told PEOPLE that many in Kraft’s circle were surprised when he moved on after Myra’s death, noting, “He was devoted to his late wife and loved her so much and was devastated by her death so people find his new relationship with this woman who is so much younger to be surprising.”

In a 2013 interview with the Boston Globe, Kraft admitted how lonely he had been since his wife’s death.

“I sort of feel robbed,” Kraft said of losing his wife after 48 years of marriage. “I try to stay very busy, I basically work seven days a week. I try to do new things, to meet new people.”

Though he didn’t directly address his then-fairly new relationship with Lander, Kraft told the Globe, “I tell you, I would never sit in judgment of anyone, as long as they’re good folks. I would never judge their life because it’s important to know their feelings.”

5. The pair starred in a viral video together

In 2012, a video of Kraft helping a bikini-clad Lander prepare for an audition for the 2013 film The Internship was posted online on Barstool Sports.

During the video, which was later removed by Fox, the then-71-year-old tried to persuade Lander’s character to let him buy her a drink as he read lines delivered in the film by Owen Wilson. Later in the clip, according to CBS4 WBZ, Kraft could be seen dancing and throwing a punch at a man after some salty comments.

After the clip went viral, Kraft made a statement in which he revealed that he never thought the video would be made public and that he planned to stick to his day job moving forward.

“I tried to help Ricki prepare an audition tape for an upcoming Vince Vaughn/Owen Wilson comedy by reading Wilson’s lines,” Kraft said, according to the New York Daily News. “I never intended that it would be made public and I regret that it has. I think we can all agree that Owen Wilson has nothing to worry about. I am going to stick to my day job.”