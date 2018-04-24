White Sox Pitcher Danny Farquhar Remains in the ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm During Game

A pitcher for the Chicago White Sox is facing an uncertain future after suffering a brain aneurysm midway through a recent home game.

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar had just completed a turn on the mound Friday when he vomited and fell over while in the dugout during the sixth inning of their game against the Houston Astros. According to ESPN, the 31-year-old was initially treated by medical staff on site, and was then taken to the ICU at Rush University Medical Center.

The next day, the White Sox announced that Farquhar had experienced a ruptured brain aneurysm. The father of three underwent an operation over the weekend, the team said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

“Danny Farquhar’s medical team reported today that Danny is progressing well following a successful surgery Saturday to address the aneurysm,” the statement reads. “Farquhar has use of his extremities, is responding appropriately to questions and commands and is speaking to doctors and his family.”

He remains in a critical, but a neurologically stable condition, the team says.

“He’s a fighter, and he’s in the fight of his life right now,’’ Chicago White Sox vice president Ken Williams told USA Today. “They had to do another surgery, cracking his skull open, and putting a clamp on it. My God.”

Ruptured brain aneurysms occur when there is a bulging spot on an artery in the brain, which weakens over time as blood flows against it, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. This bulge can then swell and rupture as pressure builds, releasing blood around the brain.

Aneurysms are most prevalent in people 35 to 60 years old, the foundation says, and an estimated 6 million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm. Of the people who experience a rupture, 40 percent will die, and 66 percent of those who survive will experience neurological problems.

He is expected to remain at Rush University Medical Center for the next few weeks, the White Sox told PEOPLE.

Following news of his hospitalization, teams and players paid tribute to Farquhar by hanging his jersey in locker rooms or writing his name on gear, as Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi did during a game against the New York Yankees.

Farquhar has three children—spanning from an infant to a 6-year-old—with his wife, Alexandria, whom he has known since high school.

“This certainly shows the fragility of life and how we take every day for granted,” White Sox president Williams told USA Today. “And it can change in a heartbeat. Literally.”