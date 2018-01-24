What Is Curling? Why the Sport That Requires a Rock and a Broom Is a Must-Watch at the Olympics

Athletes are preparing to take to the ice come February when the 2018 Winter Olympics kick off in Pyeongchang, but at least one group of Team USA stars won’t be using skates.

One of the most fascinating — and fun to watch — sports at the Games is curling. Here’s everything you need to know about the unique sport, which made its Olympic debut way back in 1924.

How is it played?

Curling is a team sport, with four players on each of the two teams facing off. The match takes place on a rectangular sheet of ice with a target — aka the house — at each end. Each member of the team takes on a specific role, either lead, second, vice and skip, according to Team USA’s website.

In that order, each member of the team takes turn throwing two rocks — 44 pound granite stones — toward their team’s house. Both teams alternate turns. After all 16 stones have been thrown — or, as it’s called in the sport, delivered — the score for that round is decided.

Team USA member Nina Roth Ron Jenkins/Getty

Scores are based on how close the team’s stones are placed to the center of their house, as compared to their opponent.

So where do the brooms come into play? Players use two types — a brush and a long-bristled brush. Players sweep the brooms on the ice to either increase the distance traveled by the rock or redirect its path.

Who is on the 2018 team?

The final roster for the 2018 U.S. Men’s and Women’s Olympic curling teams was just decided last last year, with previous Olympians on both teams.

The men’s team’s lead, John Shuster, has competed in four Olympics. Other veteran team members include John Landsteiner and Joe Polo. Two athletes new to the Olympics —Tyler George and Matt Hamilton — round out the men’s team.

RELATED VIDEO: PyeongChang Winter Games by the Numbers

Nina Roth will lead the women’s team, which will mark the Olympic debut for all five members. The other competitors for the U.S. are Tabitha Peterson, Aileen Geving, Becca Hamilton, and Cory Christensen.

Team USA member Matt Hamilton Ron Jenkins/Getty

The mixed doubles team is a family affair: siblings Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton will compete together, in addition to as part of the women’s and men’s teams, respectively.

How many medals has the U.S. won in the sport?

The U.S. has only medaled once in the years since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympic program in 1998. The Men’s team took bronze in 2006.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will air live starting Feb. 8. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.