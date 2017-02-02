All the Weird, Non Game-Related Things People Are Betting On This Super Bowl

While many are flocking to the Internet to wager on whether the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots will win Sunday’s big game, others are hedging their bets on some very different, Super Bowl-related topics.

From President Trump‘s hot take to the flavor Gatorade chosen by the winning team, here are some of the unique prop bets being placed ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, according to betting database OddsShark and sportsbook Bovada.

How long will Luke Bryan‘s rendition of the national anthem last?

OddsShark says the over/under on the country crooner’s performance is 2:15. Last year’s anthem performer – and this year’s halftime headliner – Lady Gaga took around 2:30 minutes to sing her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

There’s also bets on whether Bryan will be wearing a hat before he starts to sing, and if he’ll forget any words during the performance.

What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be?

Speculation over Gaga’s set list has been rampant since she was announced as the halftime performer last year. Leading contenders are 2011’s “Born This Way” at +225, and “Bad Romance” at +250.

But the betting on Gaga’s field takeover also extends to her hair hue (blonde vs. “any other color”).

What color Gatorade will the winning coach get doused with?

Lime/green “liquid” vs yellow or orange are the leading contenders here, all at +300. However, just as many people think either Bill Belichick or Dan Quinn will merely get water dumped on them.

Red and blue sports drinks are receiving less attention, while purple is only at +1000.

Which team does President Trump think will dominate?

It is something of a tradition for the president to weigh in on his predicted Super Bowl champion, so betting on Trump’s pick is not surprising. Currently, Patriots are at -500 and Falcons at +300, when it comes to Trump’s favorite.

There’s also a monetary debate over how often the president’s name will be mentioned during the live broadcast, with the over/under at 1.5.

Further, how many times Trump tweets from kickoff to finish is also at a 1.5 over/under.

How many times will Gisele be on TV?

Tom Brady‘s supermodel wife in the crowd is certain to attract attention – especially from the television cameras. So, how many times will Bündchen be shown? The over/under is 1.5.

Super Bowl 51 airs Sunday evening on Fox.