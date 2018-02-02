WATCH: These Jeopardy Contestants Have Absolutely No Idea About Football

It’s Super Bowl Week — in case you haven’t heard — so Jeopardy! understandably went with a football category. There was one issue, though — the three contestants had absolutely no clue what was being talked about.

Option play? Dallas Cowboys? Offsetting penalties? Alex Trebek might as well have been speaking Romanian.

“Nothing makes me smile more than watching these poor Jeopardy contestants flop while trying to answer sports questions — specifically football questions for the Super Bowl,” wrote one Twitter user.

The Schwab would be sick.

Still, though, this isn’t the best sports Jeopardy! gaffe in recent memory. That title remains with this woman, who thought the NFL team Marcus Allen played for was…wait for it…the Colorado Rockies.