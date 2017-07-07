Watch the Amazing Moment This One-Handed 11-Year-Old Hits a Home Run

What a hit!

Kentucky Little League slugger Keenan Briggs knocked it out of the park (literally) with a stunning swing in his team’s first game of their Little League All-Star Tournament on July 1.

The 11-year-old, who has a congenital upper limb difference and was born without a left hand, has always been a good contact hitter, reports the Bowling Green Daily News.

But this time, Briggs unleashed the power and smashed a 2-run homer over the outfield fence.

“It felt great,” Briggs told the publication. “Once I hit it, I just knew it was going. It was amazing.”

Welcoming committee…Keenan Briggs gets royal welcome following HR…Final Warren South 20 BG East 7 (11yo) pic.twitter.com/YOqw7jmjhD — The Sporting Times (@sportingtimes) July 2, 2017

The little leaguer couldn’t have picked a better time for his first one, as his blast propelled his team to a 20-7 victory in their first tournament game.

Briggs one-handed swing looks like it packs the power of an average two-handed swing – or maybe even more!

PEOPLE cannot confirm if Briggs’ home run has landed yet. The ball may still be soaring over the left field fence.