Watch the Amazing Moment This One-Handed 11-Year-Old Hits a Home Run

What a hit!
Kentucky Little League slugger Keenan Briggs knocked it out of the park (literally) with a stunning swing in his team’s first game of their Little League All-Star Tournament on July 1.
The 11-year-old, who has a congenital upper limb difference and was born without a left hand, has always been a good contact hitter, reports the Bowling Green Daily News.
But this time, Briggs unleashed the power and smashed a 2-run homer over the outfield fence.
“It felt great,” Briggs told the publication. “Once I hit it, I just knew it was going. It was amazing.”
The little leaguer couldn’t have picked a better time for his first one, as his blast propelled his team to a 20-7 victory in their first tournament game.
Briggs one-handed swing looks like it packs the power of an average two-handed swing – or maybe even more!
PEOPLE cannot confirm if Briggs’ home run has landed yet. The ball may still be soaring over the left field fence.