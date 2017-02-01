All the Super Bowl 51 Commercials You Can Watch Now

There’s still four days until the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots’ big face-off in Texas, but many of the anticipated Super Bowl 51 commercials have already hit the Internet.

From celebrity-filled spots to inspirational stories, this year’s batch of ads up the ante. Here are all the clips you can already watch online – so on Sunday you won’t have to stress about taking a commercial bathroom break.

Buick’s “Pee-Wee”

Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton unexpectedly pop up at a pee-wee football game in Buick’s offering, which promotes their Escape and Cascada vehicles.

Kia’s “Hero’s Journey”

Melissa McCarthy‘s best attempts to be an earth warrior go awry in Kia’s spot, which is appropriately set to “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Tide’s “Gronk’s Cleaners Discount Parts 1 and 2”

Patriots star Rob Gronkowski‘s stain-fighting approach leaves Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor‘s clothes in tatters in these two clips.

Budweiser’s “Born the Hard Way”

Budweiser’s unintentionally political ad follows Adolphus Busch’s initial experiences in America after immigrating from Germany in 1857.

Mr. Clean’s “Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Mr. Clean’s Magic Erasers get a little 50 Shades-y in the cleaning supplies company’s commericial.

Avocados From Mexico’s “Secret Society”

Avocados From Mexico’s commercial pokes fun at some of America’s biggest myths – and features a brief cameo from Jon Lovitz.

Mercedes’ “Easy Driver”

The Coen brothers expand their directorial efforts into commercials for this biker-themed Mercedes bit starring Peter Fonda.

GNC’s “#CourageToChange”

GNC’s Super Bowl offering unfortunately won’t air on the small screen come Sunday – the ad was cut by the NFL because the supplement chain sells products that contain some of the substances banned by the league, according to Forbes.

Bud Light’s “Between Friends”

Bud Light’s commercial tells the story of a bromance through a series of friendship moments – all connecting to make up a best man speech.

Febreze’s “Halftime #BathroomBreak”

Febreze appreciates how high-stress a Super Bowl bathroom break can be – and shows how their product can help eliminate the odor sometimes associated with it.

Wix.com’s Big Game Spot with Jason Statham & Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot and Jason Statham are in their comfort zones for the action-packed Wix.com spot, set at a classy restaurant.

Yellow Tail Wine’s Big Game Commercial

Model Ellie Gonsalves consorts with a kangaroo for the wine company’s 2017 ad.

GoDaddy’s “The Internet Wants You”

All your favorite Internet memes – like the dress – sneakily pop up in GoDaddy’s “The Internet Wants You.”

Intel’s “Brady Everyday”

Tom Brady will be on the field and in the commercial breaks on Sunday. He’s starring as himself in Intel’s commercial about their 360 replay technology.

KFC’s “Georgia Gold”

“It’s Finger-lickin’ gold!” Colonel meets his 24K-plated match in KFC’s commercial.

Ford’s “Go Further”

Ford explores why “no one likes being stuck” in their new commercial about their ride and bike-sharing initiatives, as well as self-driving cars.

Squarespace’s “Calling JohnMalkovich.com”

John Malkovich wants to use his name for his clothing website’s domain – but there’s another John Malkovich in the way.

Super Bowl 51 kicks off Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.