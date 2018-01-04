See Olympian Shaun White's Nasty Halfpipe Crash That Resulted in 62 Stitches

Shaun White suffered a nasty fall in October after crashing into a halfpipe, which resulted in the Olympic snowboarder needing to get 62 face stitches.

The crash occurred in New Zealand when the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s snowboard hit the top of a halfpipe while he was doing a double cork 1440, according to NBC Sports. On impact his board folded, and after hitting his head on the pipe’s lip, White proceeded to fall head first toward the bottom.

In newly available video of the fall — and White’s time in the hospital — published by Yahoo Sports, the 31-year-old athlete revealed that “I’ve never really had that much blood coming out of me before.”

“I just, like, scared myself,” he added.

The day after receiving 62 stitches, White’s lungs began filling up with blood and he was rushed to intensive care. According to NBC News, the snowboarder suffered a pulmonary lung contusion.

Following the crash, White shared an image on social media of his still-bloodied face as he assured his fans he wouldn’t let his injuries stop him from continuing to snowboard.

“I’ve always lived my life by pushing the limits. Winning is great, but it’s the tough times that truly define you,” he wrote.

“I took a slam while training the other day, but don’t worry I’ll be back soon and better than ever!! Thanks @beatsbydrefor bringing me into the family. #NormalisBoring #1of1 #RockNRoll, ” he added.

Although White had previously told NBC News that his October crash wasn’t technically his worst fall, he said that it was “kind of a perfect situation where I hit right on my lip and split my lip open.”

“I was bleeding a lot,” he added. “I got up and rode down to the lift off area. I wasn’t knocked out. I ended up riding myself down to the paramedics office, the ski patrol. They’re like, look, the hospital is really far away, so I ended up taking a helicopter to the hospital and getting patched up.”

Although NBC News reported that his injury caused him to miss a month of training, White is currently back on his board and competing for a spot on the United States’ team for the 2018 Olympic games in February, where he is looking to win his third gold medal.