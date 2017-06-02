WATCH: New Video Shows a Dazed Tiger Woods During His Breathalyzer Test

More footage of Tiger Woods’ arrest has been released.

The video appears to show the golfer taking a breathalyzer test in the Jupiter Police Department precinct. Visibly wobbly and dazed, the 41-year-old golfer moves slowly as he tries to comply with officers’ directions.

Woods is barefoot and handcuffed while being processed. The female officer has to repeatedly tell him to blow into the breathalyzer so she can get an accurate reading.

The result was that he blew a .000, meaning that he hadn’t consumed any alcohol before his DUI arrest.

In a police report, authorities noted that Woods was cooperative, but his speech was “extremely slow and slurred, mumbled and confused.” He failed numerous field sobriety tests and was arrested.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods, 41, said in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans,” the statement continued. “I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Woods has a court date in early July.