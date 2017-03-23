WATCH: Emotional Jason Day Abruptly Withdraws from World Golf Championships, Reveals Mom Has Cancer

This article originally appeared on GOLF.com.

Jason Day abruptly withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday in order to spend time with his mother, who he revealed is battling lung cancer.

Day conceded his first pool play match against Pat Perez after six holes, saying he was unable to continue and focus on the tournament. He was down three at the time.

Before he left the course, an emotional Day explained that his mother, who has been living in the United States since being diagnosed earlier this year, would be undergoing surgery on Friday. The defending champion and World. No. 3 said his mother’s diagnosis was terminal, and that she had been given a year to live.

“It’s been really hard to play golf lately, this year,” Day said. “I just need some time away with her.”

Four months before Day turned 12, his father died from stomach cancer. Day mentioned his father in his press conference, saying he already knows what it feels like to lose a parent.

“I’m gonna do my best and try and be there the best I can for her,” he said, “because she is the reason that I’m playing golf today.”

