WATCH: A Growling Rob Gronkowski Jumps into the Ring at WrestleMania

Get it, Gronk!

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during Sunday’s WrestleMania Kickoff.

Following a ringside altercation between WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal and Gronkowski’s buddy, WWE’s Mojo Rawley, the NFL star pulled out the stops to back up his friend.

The 27-year-old threw his shirt off and walked past security into the ring, sporting red shorts and a white tank. He squatted down, stuck his tongue out and ran head on at Mahal.

Gronkowski got pretty riled up (of course), swinging and hitting, before climbing out of the ring and letting Mahal and Rawley get back to their match.

Afterwards, Gronk jumped back in to give Rawley a massive hug and a chest bump.

It was aggressive and wild and hilarious — and we’re totally not surprised by any of it.