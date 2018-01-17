Washington State Quarterback Tyler Hilinski Found Dead of Apparent Suicide

Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 21.

Pullman police released a statement on Tuesday night confirming Hilinski’s death. The police’s statement said that Hilinski was found dead on Tuesday in his apartment with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” along with a note.

Pullman PD has confirmed Tyler Hilinski's demise. pic.twitter.com/c83GNV74ZY — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) January 17, 2018

Police detectives and the Whitman County Coroner’s Office are still working to confirm the suspected cause of death.

Hilinski, who was a redshirt sophomore this season, appeared in eight games and started in Washington State’s 42–17 loss to Michigan State in Holiday Bowl. He served primarily as the backup to senior Luke Falk and threw for 1,176 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. He was slated to be the Cougars’ starting quarterback going into the 2018 season.

John Johnson, the interim director of Washington State Cougar Athletics, tweeted a statement with the hashtag “#RIP3,” in memory of Hilinsky’s jersey number.

“The tragic news today surrounding Tyler Hilinski is devastating to all. Tyler was a tremendous individual, great friend and teammate, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

“Earlier tonight, the football team was brought together and informed of the tragedy,” the statement continued. “There, they were met by campus and department counseling and psychological services, including athletics’ on-staff clinical psychologist and a licensed mental health counselor, along with WSU Athletics medical team.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family” – Coach Leach regarding Tyler Hilinski — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) January 17, 2018

The statement added that the university would provide ongoing counseling services to student athletes.

WSU football coach Mike Leach also made a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

SI’s Bruce Feldman said those surrounding the program are shocked by the news and called Hilinski “one of the most outgoing kids on the team who was always smiling.”

Hilinski was a three-star recruit in 2015 and is from Claremont, Calif.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A version of this article appeared on Sports Illustrated.