Wildcat fans were as unstoppable as their team on Monday night.

After Villanova’s record NCAA championship win against Michigan — their third total and second title in just three years — the basketball team’s enthusiastic viewers took to the streets of Philadelphia and the college’s Pennsylvania campus to celebrate, climbing light poles that police had greased in hopes to avoid them doing just that.

Video and photos of Nova Nation’s partying quickly spread on social media, with clips showing crowds setting off firecrackers and lighting bonfires.

It’s the second big celebration Philly has seen in 2018. In February, the Philadelphia Eagles reigned supreme at Super Bowl LII.

LIVE: Villanova fans take to the streets after Wildcats' win over Michigan. https://t.co/ThheVOPNjn https://t.co/HbJYC3SRPr — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018

White #Villanova fans have started a fire in the middle of campus. #NCAAChampionship Interesting what ISN'T there:

– riot gear

– SWAT teams

– tear gas

– snipers

– military assault vehicles

– any police whatsoever pic.twitter.com/cyVUeUufnb — Sam Whiteout (@samwhiteout) April 3, 2018

Villanova beat Michigan 79-62, becoming the fourth team in NCAA tournament history to win every game within the tournament by at least 10 points, Sports Illustrated reported. Other teams to do so include Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001) and North Carolina (2009), according to SI.

Sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo, known as Big Ragu, was the standout star of the game — scoring 31 points to help drive the Wildcats’ win.