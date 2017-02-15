Usain Bolt Says He Won’t Compete In 2020 Olympics Because ‘It’s Too Far Away’

Despite recently being stripped of one of his history-making gold medals, Usain Bolt insists he won’t be returning to the Olympic stage in 2020.

The sprinter told CNN at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco on Tuesday night that he had no plans to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“A lot of people keep asking me that,” Bolt said. “No, I think it’s too far away … it is too far away.”

Bolt was the first athlete in Olympic history to achieve the “triple trible,” winning the gold medal in the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay at his three Games.

Last month, however, Bolt was stripped of one of those nine medals after his Jamaican teammate, Nesta Carter, tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter’s positive test resulted in him being disqualified from the 4×100 relay that nabbed gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the IOC announced in January.

RELATED VIDEO: Five Things to Know About Record-Smashing Sprinter Usain Bolt

Of the news, Bolt told reporters at the time that he was “disappointed,” but added, “But in life, things happen … I’m not sad. I’m waiting to see if Nesta is going to appeal or whatever. So right now I’m just waiting to see what’s going to happen. But I gave up my medal.”

On Tuesday, Bolt – who was named Sportsman of the Year – said, “I’ve done the work that I needed to do in the sport and I feel people really appreciate what I’ve done … So I’ll be satisfied with that.”

Bolt also told Reuters, “I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, ‘Why did you retire when you were on top?’ He said the same – he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means.”