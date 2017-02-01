Usain Bolt on Losing a Gold Medal After Teammate’s Positive Doping Test: ‘In Life, Things Happen’

Usain Bolt isn’t sad, just “disappointed” after losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals due to a teammate’s positive doping test.

Last week, the IOC announced that Bolt’s Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter was disqualified from the 4×100 relay that nabbed gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when he tested positive for prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine in a recent test using more advanced technology. Bolt, Carter and their teammates, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater, will all be stripped of the medal.

But a resigned Bolt told reporters he’s accepted the loss of his medal. Ahead of a Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne, the fastest man in the world said he isn’t holding grudges.

“Initially [I was] disappointed, of course,” Bolt, 30, said at a Melbourne airport Wednesday.

He added: “But in life, things happen. … I’m not sad. I’m waiting to see if Nesta is going to appeal or whatever. So right now I’m just waiting to see what’s going to happen. But I gave up my medal.”

Powell calls the situation “very unfortunate.”

“We have to look to the future,” Powell, 34, also said. “We’ve accomplished a lot, and we just need to be positive about everything right now. I’m in no position to say what should and should not be [banned]. It is what it is. Some things aren’t fair.”

Carter has said he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.