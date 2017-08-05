The “Lightning Bolt” has struck one last time – although not with as much force as expected.

Usain Bolt completed what he says will be the final 100-meter dash of his career on Sunday night at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at London’s Olympic stadium, taking third behind two Americans: Justin Gatlin, who won gold, and Christian Coleman, who took silver, reported the New York Times.

The history-making sprinter finished at 9.95 seconds, while Gatlin clocked in a 9.92. Going into the finals, Bolt had placed second behind Coleman.

After the race, Gatlin bowed down to Bolt despite beating the champ. The two also hugged, Bolt showing that he had no hard feelings.

Ahead of his final world championships, Bolt, 30, held the record for the most medals by a male athlete: 13. He’s maintained the record with his new bronze medal, adding to 11 world championship golds and two silver.

Though Saturday’s race was Bolt’s final individual event, he will compete next weekend in the 4×100-meter relay for Jamaica.

Despite speculation that Bolt would, in fact, return for the 2020 Olympics, he said on Friday, “My dad said he’s going to give me a year off and then I’m going to come back, but I don’t think so,” according to the Times.

The 30-year-old Jamaican competitor became the first athlete in Olympic history to achieve the “triple triple” in Rio last year. Bolt won the gold medal in the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay at his three Games.

However, he was later stripped of one of those nine medals after his Jamaican teammate, Nesta Carter, tested positive for a banned substance. Carter’s positive test resulted in him being disqualified from the 4×100 relay that nabbed gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the IOC announced in January.