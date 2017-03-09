US Women’s Soccer Team 2017 SheBelieves Hero Says: ‘We Can Do Anything If We Set Our Heart to It’

Congrats to 15-year-old Danielle Bosland!

The teen won the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team SheBelieves Hero competition and traveled to Harrison, New Jersey, to watch stars like Carli Lloyd, Christen Press and Jill Ellis play in the SheBelieves Cup. And although the U.S. lost to France in the final match in Washington, D.C., Danielle says she left the tournament completely inspired by the players.

“I think it’s encouraging for my peers and the girls around me to go for what they want to because there’s definitely people out there who are going to tell us that we can’t, but I think we can do anything if we set our heart to it,” says Bosland. “And this team shows us that.”

Among her U.S. Women’s National team heroes? Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd.

“It’s centered around girls and young females who are aspiring to reach their goals and dreams and there’s a lot of hype around it,” Lloyd, 34, tells PEOPLE of the SheBelieves campaign. “It’s a great way for us to get out there and be great role models for young women.”

I nominate my daughter Danielle Bosland, 15, Manahawkin, NJ for the #SheBelievesHero contest @ussoccer_wnt @reeba04 @carlilloyd A post shared by Cathy Bosland (@cbosland) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

The SheBelieves Cup and subsequent #SheBelieves movement were launched last year to inspire young girls and encourage them to accomplish their goals and dreams. Ahead of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Team launched the SheBelieves Hero contest, which aimed to find a girl between the ages of 13-17 who is a leader in her community. Officials narrowed it down to four final contestants — and followers voted for their favorite. Danielle came out on top.

Lloyd says she is impressed with the teen’s spirit — and ability to lead.

“I think that everybody can lead in different ways,” says Lloyd. “With myself I never envisioned myself captioning and being a leader… But preparation breeds confidence which allows people to feel that they can lead or be powerful and it’s important to know if you’re young, old experienced or not —you can lead in a certain way.”

Danielle, who hopes to become a physical therapist one day, says players like Lloyd are “so relatable.”

“I just think they show you how to be a great person,” she adds. “I think they really help me be a better person myself.”