University of South Carolina Trolls USA Today on Twitter After Upset Over Duke — Then Parties All Night

Almost no one expected the University of South Carolina to come out on top when they played Duke University during the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament, but the students certainly were ready to celebrate when they did.

The Gamecocks took down the second-seeded team on Sunday night, despite many outlets putting complete confidence in Duke’s Blue Devils. In fact, USA Today Sports’ Twitter account declared, “Duke’s path to the Final Four looks ridiculously clear with Villanova’s loss.”

However, South Carolina’s social media team wasn’t going to let that slide. They retweeted the prediction with a simple “Oops.” and upside-down smiley face after their victory.

USA Today Sports didn’t take the call out too harshly.

“Well played,” they responded.

The trolling didn’t stop there. The account also conducted polls on how shocked Duke fans are and shared a link to the website DidDukeWin.com (spoiler: it’s a big fat no).

Although the the Gamecocks struggled in the first half, shooting only 20 percent from the field, they stepped in up in the end to secure a 88-81 win.

@UofSC well played 😎 — USA TODAY Sports (@USATODAYsports) March 20, 2017

Scale from 1-10, how shook is #Duke right now? #marchmadness — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 20, 2017

Very important website: 👉 https://t.co/0PLrXOyGsn — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 20, 2017

USC students were thrilled with the unexpected win and advancement into the tournament’s “Sweet Sixteen” round. They gathered on campus for some late night celebrations, including some taking a dip in the Thomas Cooper Library fountain.

Partiers took to social media to share videos of the action.

There's currently people swimming in the Thomas Cooper Library fountain at the University of South Carolina pic.twitter.com/pfcoaimqdN — Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) March 20, 2017

Meanwhile at Thomas Cooper Library… pic.twitter.com/QMxx7ozBiA — DrinkingTicket ® (@DrinkingTicket) March 20, 2017

Students are still parting at 1 a.m. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/9nEoLdsaSE — Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) March 20, 2017

President Pastides shows up to Thomas Cooper for an impromptu speech. pic.twitter.com/joOqxRqcyG — DrinkingTicket ® (@DrinkingTicket) March 20, 2017

Even the school’s president, Harris Pastides, joined in the festivities and gave a speech to the revelers. However, he didn’t give students the day off Monday despite their lack of sleep.

“Sorry to disappoint. Classes are on tomorrow,” he tweeted.