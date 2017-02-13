U.S. Tennis Team Apologizes for Playing Nazi-Era Version of German Anthem before Match

The United States Tennis Association extended their apologizes after playing a Nazi-era version of Germany’s national anthem before a Fed Cup match on Saturday in Hawaii between the two countries.

“The USTA extends its sincerest apologies to the German Fed Cup team and all of its fans for the performance of an outdated national anthem prior to today’s Fed Cup competition,” the tennis body said in a statement, the Washington Post reports. “In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie.”

“I’ve never felt more disrespected in my whole life,” said one German player.

A local opera singer performed the first verse of from “Deutschlandlied,” which was written in 1841 and is still Germany’s anthem. The modern version only uses the third verse, because the first was used as Nazi propaganda.

The initial stanza, “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt” translates to “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world.”

According to the Associated Press, German player Andrea Petkovic considered walking off the court.