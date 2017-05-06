U.S. Bobsled Gold Medalist Steven Holcomb Found Dead at the Olympic Training Center

Olympic champion bobsledder Steven Holcomb was found dead on Saturday in his room at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York. He was 37.

The U.S. Olympic Committee confirmed the death in a statement to PEOPLE. “The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today,” said U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun. “Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and the entire bobsledding community.”

A cause or manner of death has not been released.

Holcomb competed in three Olympic Winter Games. In the 2010 Vancouver games, he was part of a four-man team that took home the gold. At the 2014 Sochi games, he medaled twice, winning the bronze in both the two-man and four-man bobsled.

Holcomb served in the Utah Army National Guard for seven years, where he earned several medals, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Presidential Unit Citation.

His sudden death has devastated his teammates. “It would be easy to focus on the loss in terms of his Olympic medals and enormous athletic contributions to the organization,” said USA Bobsled & Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele in a statement, “but USA Bobsled & Skeleton is a family and right now we are trying to come to grips with the loss of our teammate, our brother and our friend.”