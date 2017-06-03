Hall of Fame Quarterback Troy Aikman Is Engaged to Capa Mooty

June 2, 2017, will always be a special day for Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

That’s the day the 50-year-old former Dallas Cowboy popped the question to girlfriend Capa Mooty — whom he called “the love of my life.”

She said yes, of course — smiling for a sweet photo with her husband-to-be, which he posted on Instagram.

Aikman popped the question in Lake Como, Italy, during the couple’s European vacation.

June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life. A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Aikman has often shared photos of he Mooty on Instagram of he and his now-finacée’s many adorable date nights.

Per the social media platform, the couple appear to have been dating since at least February 2016.

Thanks @chefcapon for another amazing dinner @lurefishbar #NYC A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Nov 5, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

#tgif A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: The Joys of Friday Night Lights

This will be the second marriage for Aikman. He and ex-wife Rhonda Worthey ended their 11-year-marriage in April 2011, after separating in January of that year. The former couple have two daughters together — Jordan Ashley, 15, and Alexa Marie, 14.

Aikman often spends time with them at their lacrosse and volleyball games, consistently calling them “daddy’s girls” in the many photos he shares of the three on Instagram.

Mooty has two boys from a previous relationship — including football player Luke and guitar player Val.