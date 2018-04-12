Tristan Thompson returned to work one day after allegations he cheated on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian were made public.

The power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, 27, was booed during Wednesday’s home game at The Q Arena against the New York Knicks as some attendees even brought signs in support of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who is due to give birth to a baby girl very soon.

Thompson, who played 30 minutes total, was not in the starting line-up but he came off the bench late in the first quarter and received audible disapproval from the crowd. The Cavs won their last game of the season 110 – 98 over the Knicks and are headed into the first round of the Eastern Conference against the Indiana Pacers.

Kardashian, 33, has been in Cleveland for the past few weeks of her third trimester as she has been nesting and preparing to welcome her first child. (Thompson is already father to 15-month-old son Prince from a previous relationship.)

A source previously told PEOPLE that Thompson is “a serial cheater” and that the cheating scandal “has been a long time coming.”

A representative for Thompson has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

On Tuesday, allegations of infidelity surfaced with reports Thompson was seen kissing multiple women. In a video published by the Daily Mail, a man identified as Thompson was seen getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the weekend.

@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!! pic.twitter.com/I2GDLM9XMo — Emma Ours (@OursEmma) April 12, 2018

TMZ and The Shade Room later published video and images of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.