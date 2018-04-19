Tristan Thompson may be back to work but his playing time on the court has noticeably minimized amid the scandal he cheated on the mother of his newborn daughter and girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

The new dad, 27, didn’t see a single minute of game time as he remained on the bench for the entirety of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first-round playoff home game victory against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

And three days prior, Thompson, who had as much as 31 minutes in a game this season, only played a total of two minutes.

This comes after Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named True Thompson — just days after allegations surfaced that the NBA power forward was unfaithful to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, throughout her pregnancy.

On April 10, news broke that Thompson had been photographed and videotaped with a brunette woman at a lounge in New York City, as Kardashian was in Cleveland, Ohio, awaiting the birth of their first child together.

One day later, on April 11, Thompson was booed during a game against the New York Knicks with some attendees even bringing signs in support of Kardashian.

Then soon after, KUWTK fans did not bite their tongues when they swarmed Thompson’s Instagram post with a slew of savage “I hope” comments as Thompson’s alleged infidelities continued to make headlines.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Thompson is not living in his Cleveland house with Khloé and their daughter True, though he comes and goes to spend time with his daughter. In fact, the source said that Kardashian has very little to do with the basketball player.

Other insiders have told PEOPLE that the new mom wants desperately to return Los Angeles to be with her family but must wait due to her doctor’s orders. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip Tuesday to celebrate Kourtney’s 39th birthday early. The siblings returned to Los Angeles later that same day.

Thompson and the Cavs are scheduled to travel to Indiana to play game 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday.