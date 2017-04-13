Total Divas Star Renee Young Secretly Weds WWE Wrestler Dean Ambrose

More WWE love is in the air.

Total Divas star Renee Young and WWE wrestler Dean Ambrose have tied the knot, just days after John Cena proposed to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

Rumors began swirling on social media after fans noticed Ambrose, 31, wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on Monday Night Raw.

Young, 30, confirmed the marriage on Twitter on Wednesday, writing “Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love.”

The couple, who have largely kept their relationship quiet, live together in Las Vegas. Since Young joined the cast of Total Divas, she and Ambrose have appeared on the show together at times.

“It’s made me more aware of certain things in terms of the world of reality TV,” Young told For The Win before WrestleMania. “I’ve been doing TV for a long time, but it was definitely an adjustment doing Total Divas and doing a reality TV show. It’s a different beast altogether.

“It’s been really cool, though, to be part of E! and to have that other audience as well. Any time you can tap into more people and broaden your horizons is fantastic. We get to do on great trips and I get to hang out with the girls. When I get to shoot with Dean, we get to have a lot of fun together. It took my a sec to get used to it, but it’s been fun.”