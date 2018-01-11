Tonya Harding on Life After Scandal with Husband, Son: 'I'm Actually Maybe Getting a Do-Over'

The first four decades of Tonya Harding‘s life saw seemingly as many highs as notorious lows — but recent years have her thinking about “a do-over,” she tells ABC News in a interview set to air Thursday night.

“I had my son at 40, so the first half of my life I’m actually maybe getting a do-over, so that’s why I’m here,” Harding said in a clip from that sit-down that aired on Thursday’s Good Morning America.

Part of Harding’s ABC News interview was conducted on the ice, where the former Olympian showed she can still skate, jump and spin like she used to.

“This is my sanctuary, I just love it so much,” she said of being on the rink.

And while Harding noted she has “to take things slower,” she said, “[I] want to get back and do the things that I love to do, which is my triples” — referring to a triple axel jump, which Harding made history with in 1991 when she became the first American woman to complete one while in competition.

Now 47, Harding is remarried and has a young child. According to a profile published Wednesday in the New York Times, she met husband Joe Price by chance at a local restaurant in Washington in 2010.

From left: Tonya Harding and Joe Price in December 2017 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Of first seeing Price up on the restaurant’s karaoke stage eight years ago, Harding recalled, “I’m going, ‘Damn, he’s got beautiful eyes.’ I mean the eyes are the center to your soul, okay? You might have a nice butt, but I want to see the eyes.”

She proposed to him after a few weeks and was pregnant with their son, Gordon, almost immediately, according to the Times.

Officially, she told the paper, she goes by Tonya Price.

“She’s kind, she loving, she’s a little rough around the edges,” Joe told Inside Edition in December of his wife. “She’s a redneck, but she’s my redneck.”

Son Gordon, Harding told Inside Edition, is “the most wonderful thing in the world” and she “couldn’t imagine my world without him.”

According to ABC, Harding’s son has been out on the ice once and is asking to practice with his mom. He knows she is an Olympian, but she’s waiting to tell him about the rest of her life as an athlete until he’s older.

As Harding suggested to ABC News, her home life now is a stark contrast to her scandal-plagued years in the ’90s, after an attack on her figure skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan, ultimately resulted in her lifetime ban from American amateur skating.

Harding has long disputed how much she really knew about the assault on Kerrigan, which was organized by Harding’s first ex-husband and others, though she pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder the prosecution of what happened. A U.S. Figure Skating investigation found she “had prior knowledge [of the attack] and was involved prior to the incident,” which she denied.

Still, suspicion about her role has hung around her neck, even as reporting about her hardscrabble life — and the domestic abuse she had suffered — complicated easy assumptions about Harding as a victim or perpetrator.

Tonya Harding (left) and Margot Robbie at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

With the release of a buzzy biopic about her life, I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie, Harding is stepping into her brightest spotlight in years, including accompanying Robbie on the red carpet.

In another clip from Thursday night’s ABC interview, exclusively premiered by PEOPLE earlier this month, Harding said she “knew that something was up” before Kerrigan was clubbed in the leg in January 1994, forcing her to briefly withdraw from competition.

Asked if she said to go through with the plot, she said “no,” and she was not charged in connection with committing the attack itself. But she told ABC she did “overhear” the assailants talking about how “maybe we should take somebody out so we can make sure she gets on the team.”

“I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ ” Harding said, noting that she “absolutely” believes she was “a pawn.”

Of the assault, she said, “It makes you cringe hearing it, because you know how much that it had to have hurt.”