British Diver Tom Daley Celebrates Marriage to Dustin Lance Black in Gorgeous Wedding Video

British diver Tom Daley and his Oscar-winning filmmaker husband, Dustin Lance Black, released a beautiful video on Sunday commemorating their May wedding at Bovey Castle in England.

In the video, the couple reminisces about meeting for the first time and how they have motivated each other through their four-year relationship.

“I knew I’d met my match. I’d met someone who could inspire me, someone who I could admire, but also somebody who would naturally be my best friend,” Black, 43, says of Daley, 23. “It didn’t hurt that he was incredibly cute and charismatic and didn’t let me get away with a thing.”

Daley admits that it was shortly after meeting Black, the Milk and J. Edgar screenwriter, that he fell in love.

“Within the first few minutes of conversation with Lance, things suddenly and massively changed for me,” Daley says. “I fell in love. Every single part of him, the way he thinks, the way he acts and everything that he does just makes me fall in love with him every single day more and more.”

The video features Davey and Black enjoying the scenery of Bovey Castle, preparing for their ceremony and exchanging vows in front of friends and family.

The wedding was complete with a spectacular nighttime fireworks show.

“It just seems that he and I have been able to overcome every single challenge of distance and time apart and it just brings us closer and closer and closer together,” Black says in the video of his sweetheart.

“Lance is one of the most complicated creatures on the planet, but that is why I love him,” Daley says at the end. “He’s sensitive, courageous, committed, dedicated, hard-working and, above all, he makes me feel safe. When I’m with him, I feel like I can take on the world.”

But the video isn’t only a way for the couple to gush about their happiness: They are donating any revenue generated from its views to the It Gets Better campaign and LGBT+ Switchboard.

“We know our wedding was only possible thanks to the brave work of countless people for generations before us,” Daley wrote in the caption for the YouTube video, which has already been watched more than 478,000 times.

Black and Daley are currently honeymooning in Spain.