The Patriots Release Their Own Version of 'Yanny vs Laurel': Brady or GOAT?

A four-second audio clip featuring a robotic voice either saying “Yanny” or “Laurel” sparked intense arguments across the internet this week— and the New England Patriots joined in on the fun by pointing out their highly skilled star quarterback.

The Yanny/Laurel debate set social media ablaze on Tuesday when a Twitter user posted a cryptic audio file to the platform, asking fellow users to vote on either name depending on what they heard. The fierce debate between users who heard “Yanny” or “Laurel” pitted friends against friends, as in the case of former The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, who disagreed on what they heard (Novak voted “Laurel,” while Kaling voted “Yanny”).

The Yanny/Laurel phenomenon is similar to the viral debates of 2015 centered around whether a garment was blue and black or white and gold.

Soon after the tweet went viral, the Patriots posted their own version of the debate, but for theirs, they switched things around to focus on Tom Brady.

In the Pats version, users are asked to vote whether they hear “Brady” or “GOAT” (short for “greatest of all time”) when they played the audio file. There isn’t much to debate about this clip, though — the file clearly repeats “GOAT” three times.

Since the tweet was posted on Wednesday, it has been viewed more than 339,000 times.

Brady — a five-time NFL champion who has won four Super Bowl MVP awards, the most ever by a single player — is very much a contender to be named the greatest quarterback of all time, but the tweet invited many Twitter users to point out fresh wounds the team would likely want to forget, like losing Super Bowl LII, 41-33, to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

Some users also poked fun at the team by mentioning New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who beat Brady’s Patriots twice in the Super Bowl.

Of course, there were many who were quick to agree with Brady being the greatest.

After much speculation, Brady, 40, recently announced he is coming back to play for the Patriots once again in 2018, but mentioned he has recently made spending time with his family more of a priority. Brady has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 37, since 2009 and the couple have two children together: son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5. Brady also has a 10-year-old son, Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

If you don’t think Brady is ready to be called the GOAT just yet, he still has some time to convince you otherwise — the legendary quarterback said he plans to play for a few more seasons, well into his 40s.

“I have personal goals. I want to keep playing. I’ve said for a long time I want to play to my mid-40s,” he recently said. “I was told three years, when I was 36-37, ‘You can’t keep playing; no one wins Super Bowls [at that age].’ It’s a great challenge for me. I think I’ve been challenged my whole life. I feel like I can do it.”