Tom Brady may be one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game, with five Super Bowl wins among his many accomplishments.

But the 39-year-old athlete doesn’t just stick to the pigskin.

During a visit to China, Brady took in what appeared to be the martial art of Tai Chi — posting a shot of his workout to Instagram.

“The sound of silence” he captioned the shot, tagging the Beats by Dre headphones he was wearing.

Known for its defense training and health benefits, Tai Chi is said to promote inner peace and alleviate stress and anxiety, and is often used as a form of meditation in motion.

Great Wall…. ✅ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Brady is visiting China on a promotional trip for Under Armour. Although it’s his first time in the country, he’s said he’s hoping to come back again to play an NFL game.

“My dream is to play a game here in China someday,” Brady told ESPN.com. “We had an opportunity, I think, 10 years ago, and my team was going to play here, and unfortunately it didn’t work out. But one day I hope that there are many games here, and over the course of a year, because it’s such a great sport and because I love it so much, to bring that here and to bring the discipline and incredible strategy involved.”

The Patriots almost played a preseason game in China in 2007 against the Seattle Seahawks — though that game was later cancelled.

So far, the NFL has only played regular-season international games in England and Mexico.