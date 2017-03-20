Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Found in Mexico

The biggest who-dun-it of Super Bowl LI has been solved.

Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl jersey has been found — and officials also recovered the New England Patriots quarterback’s jersey from 2015. Both jerseys were found in Mexico and are being authenticated by authorities, ESPN reports.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” NFL officials said in a statement uploaded to Twitter.

Brady’s #12 jersey disappeared from the locker room at NRG Stadium shortly after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in February.

Despite a widespread effort to locate the jersey, the garment’s whereabouts remained a mystery for more than a month.

Brady immediately realized his jersey had been taken from a bag he put in the locker and told reporters then, “It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” according to ESPN.

“If it shows up on eBay or something, somebody let me know. I’ll try to track that down.”

And try he did. Just weeks after the game, Brady Instagrammed a suspect board, revealing who he believed who could have been behind the missing jersey.

Houston Police assigned a value of $500,000 to Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey and classified the alleged theft as a first-degree felony, ESPN reports.