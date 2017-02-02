Tom Brady Hopes His Mom Attends Super Bowl After Addressing Reports of Her Illness: ‘It’s Been a Tough Year’

Tom Brady addressed reports that his mother, Galynn, is too ill to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl 51 during a press conference on Wednesday, admitting that this year has been “tough” on his family.

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” Brady, 39, told reporters Wednesday in a news conference. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

On Tuesday, CSN New England reported that Brady’s mother has been dealing with health issues for the past 18 months. According to the publication, Galynn has been doing better recently, but her health is still a major concern for everyone in the family, including Tom Brady Sr., and the NFL star’s sisters, Julie, Maureen and Nancy.

On Tuesday, the Patriots quarterback said that his mother has not attended any games this season and his father, Tom Brady Sr., had only attended one game, which he called “atypical,” per USA Today.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

The news follows Brady getting emotional during Monday’s Super Bowl opening night, tearing up when a 7-year-old reporter asked Brady to name his hero.

“That is a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day,” answered Brady, before pausing to hold back tears.

He later elaborated on his relationship with his father, calling him a “great example.”

“He was always someone who supported me in everything I did,” Brady said.